Rolling Stone magazine’s latest cover features Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and it seriously wonders, “Why can’t he be our president?”

Justin Trudeau appears on our cover. Is Canada’s prime minister the free world’s best hope? https://t.co/yLLLr6sGGI pic.twitter.com/gZ4awM1HCm — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 26, 2017

“He was raised in jet-set privilege but overcame tragedy to become Canada’s prime minister,” the featured story teases. “Is he the free world’s best hope?”

The article itself fawns over Trudeau’s “dark hair…a color found in nature,” “quirky sense of humor,” and his “glamorous wife and three photogenic children.” The reporter wonders if he is in Narnia as he watches Trudeau speak.

“His land races toward inclusion, while our nation builds walls and lusts for an era of vanilla homogeneity that ain’t coming back,” Stephen Rodrick writes. “At this moment, Justin Trudeau’s Canada looks like a beautiful place to ride out an American storm.”

It’s funny to imagine the editors at Rolling Stone don’t actually know why pic.twitter.com/77vJNKEDzT — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 26, 2017

.@RollingStone should be ashamed of this cover pic.twitter.com/kzXk5ogsSE — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) July 26, 2017

Interesting question! I’m also wondering when Rolling Stone forgot what serious political journalism looks like and why Nutella has calories pic.twitter.com/zHVkblMEWA — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 26, 2017

10 most cringeworthy lines from the Rolling Stone cover story on The Man Who Should Be President But Lives in Canada https://t.co/4p3vqp3v4v — Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) July 26, 2017

Excuse me, are you aware you’re Rolling Stone? — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) July 26, 2017

