Politics
OTTAWA, CANADA - JUNE 22, 2016: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reviews the highlights of his Liberal government's first parliamentary session. trudeaujustincanadaleaderliberalministerottawaparliamentpmpoliticianprimereview   OTTAWA, CANADA - JUNE 22, 2016: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reviews the highlights of his Liberal government's first parliamentary session. trudeaujustincanadaleaderliberalministerottawaparliamentpmpoliticianprimereview   

Rolling Stone: ‘Why Can’t’ Justin Trudeau Be Our President?

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
1:59 PM 07/26/2017

Rolling Stone magazine’s latest cover features Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and it seriously wonders, “Why can’t he be our president?”

“He was raised in jet-set privilege but overcame tragedy to become Canada’s prime minister,” the featured story teases. “Is he the free world’s best hope?”

The article itself fawns over Trudeau’s “dark hair…a color found in nature,” “quirky sense of humor,” and his “glamorous wife and three photogenic children.” The reporter wonders if he is in Narnia as he watches Trudeau speak.

“His land races toward inclusion, while our nation builds walls and lusts for an era of vanilla homogeneity that ain’t coming back,” Stephen Rodrick writes. “At this moment, Justin Trudeau’s Canada looks like a beautiful place to ride out an American storm.”

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Justin Trudeau, Rolling Stone Magazine
  Show 0 comments