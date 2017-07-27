Hillary Clinton’s new book will apparently explain “What Happened” during her 2016 election loss.

The book will be released on September 12. In the book, according to her publisher Simon & Schuster, Clinton “let her guard down” and talks about her “intense personal experience” of her failed presidential campaign.

New: Cover/Title for Hillary Clinton’s campaign memoir: “What Happened” Release Date: September 12, 2017 (Yes, this is real) pic.twitter.com/iLohRKOaZF — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 27, 2017

Some are wondering why Clinton feels the need to re-explain everything that happened during the 2016 election, given that the reasons for her loss have been beaten to death. In public appearances, Clinton has blamed everything from sexism to the Democratic National Committee, while others point to her decision to not campaign hard in crucial states, including Wisconsin — which Clinton didn’t visit once after the Democratic primary.

"What Happened" on sale for $24.98

