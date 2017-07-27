‘It’s Game On Mthrfkers’ – Continuing To Tease Senate Bid, Kid Rock Announces New Non Profit Focused On Voter Registration

American rock musician Robert Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock, announced the creation of a new non-profit that will focus on the promotion of voter registration.

Posting Facebook shortly before midnight Wednesday, Ritchie continued to tease a potential Senate bid.

“If I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me… it’s game on mthrfkers [sic],” Ritchie said.

“Since the announcement, the media has speculated this was a ploy to sell shirts or promote something,” Ritchie said on his blog. “I can tell you, I have no problem selling Kid Rock shirts and yes, I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn well please (many other politicians are doing the same thing, they just feed you a bunch of bullshit about it).”

Ritchie said that the money from his promotional campaign will go towards “register to vote” efforts.

Rumors Kid Rock was considering a run surfaced soon after President Donald Trump’s November victory. Party activists see in Kid Rock what they saw in Trump — a no-holds-bar political outsider who appeals to working class men and women.

If he decides to enter the race, Kid Rock would be the fourth candidate to enter the 2018 Michigan Republican Senate Primary discussion. Metro-Detroit businesswoman Lena Epstein and former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young have officially declared. Detroit Businessman and Iraq War veteran John James has launched an exploratory committee. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE – Iraq War Vet And Detroit Businessman Makes Case That He’s The GOP’s Best Shot At Beating Stabenow)

A popular three-term senator, Democrat Debbie Stabenow was first elected in 2000 and has successfully beat back Republican attempts to take the seat. Recent Senate elections in Michigan have favored Democrats, even as Republicans dominated state politics and congressional seats.

Stabenow defeated former Republican Rep. Pete Hoekstra in 2012 by nearly one million votes (58 percent to 39 percent). In 2014, Democrat Gary Peters defeated Republican candidate Terry Lynn Land by 13 points to capture Michigan’s other Senate seat.

She enjoys huge support from donors in the Metro-Detroit area. After two disappointing losses, it will take a compelling candidate to convince Republican donors to come back on board in 2018. Michigan Republican party officials point to Trump’s ability to turn Michigan red for the first time since 1988 as evidence that a Republican can defeat Stabenow in 2018.

