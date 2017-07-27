Kellyanne Conway did not deny that Reince Priebus is one of the major White House leakers after Anthony Scaramucci seemed to call him out on Twitter.

Late Wednesday night, Scaramucci said he was contacting the FBI after a Politico report on his financial disclosures — which were publicly available — and mysteriously tagged Priebus at the end of the tweet. As news outlets began to wonder if Scaramucci was targeting Priebus, Scaramucci deleted the tweet and explained, “Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks.” (RELATED: Scaramucci Denies Threatening Priebus With FBI Investigation)

“Is Reince Priebus the big leaker?” Fox News host Steve Doocy asked Conway Thursday morning. “Because that’s what it looks like in that particular tweet Scaramucci sent out yesterday.”

“And,” Doocy continued, “According to the National Journal, apparently Mr. Scaramucci did report Reince to the FBI.”

“I’m not aware of the latter,” Conway said of Scaramucci reporting Priebus, but did not deny that Priebus is a leaker.

“I will say that leakers are easier to figure out than they may think. This West Wing is a very small place. And I will say, for me, I am the jerk that hired a chief of staff because I thought we were supposed to work on policy not three press or comms assistants.”

WATCH:

