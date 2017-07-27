Newt Gingrich Tells Scaramucci To ‘Slow Down And Learn The Business’ [VIDEO]

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich appeared on Laura Ingraham’s radio show Thursday where he told White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci to “slow down and learn the business.”

Ingraham asked Gingrich about his overall impressions of Scaramucci and how the new hire is progressing as the head of White House communications. Gingrich was critical of Scaramucci, painting the picture of a hot shot New Yorker who is in over his head.

WATCH:

“I think Scaramucci is full of himself,” said Gingrich. “I think he got down here from New York. I think he’s all excited, and I think he’s frankly talking more than he’s thinking.”

Gingrich questioned Scaramucci’s effectiveness, along with the validity of the accusation he made against Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Twitter. (RELATED: Scaramucci Compares Himself And Priebus To Cain And Abel)

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]