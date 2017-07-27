Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Russia Sanctions Bill

The Senate voted 98-2 Thursday to pass a bill that would impose tougher sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran, legislation which the White House has openly criticized.

The vote came shortly after the House passed the sanctions bill by an overwhelming margin of 419-3.

The legislation gives the White House less sovereignty over Russian sanctions in particular, requiring approval from Congress to amend them.

“I mean, look, the White House doesn’t like this bill. The State Department doesn’t like this bill. This bill’s going to become law, OK?” Committee on Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker told reporters Wednesday. “And if I was over on the executive branch side, I would be in the same position.”

Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to change the bill, Corker said that, in talks with both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, he understood that Trump does not plan on vetoing it.

Even if Trump does veto the legislation, though, Congress has more than enough votes in each chamber to override it.

