Attorney General Jeff Sessions is still promising to carry out Trump’s mission — especially with regards to immigration and leakers — despite the president’s constant attacks against him.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Sessions said he will continue serving as attorney general until the president asks him to leave but also thought he was right to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Even though Trump has sharply criticized Sessions over the past week, Sessions contends that he is still a strong ally that will help the president accomplish his agenda.

“I believe that I understand his mission, I understand his goals — that’s why I supported him for president,” Sessions said.

In addition, Sessions promised to crack down on the leaks coming out of the White House that seem to be undermining Trump and his agenda.

“I have not been happy with the past prosecutions and investigations into criminal leaks,” he explained. “We already have multiples of numbers of prosecutions compared to last year at this time.”

“Were stepping up those cases — it cannot continue,” he declared. “Some people need to go to jail.”

