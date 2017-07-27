Trump Loses Support In 13 Key Red States

President Donald Trump has loss support from 13 states he won in the 2016 presidential election, according to an analysis of Gallup statewide approval ratings published Thursday morning.

The president’s approval rating fell below the 50 percent mark in Texas, Indiana, Arizona, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, all states he won during the course of the election. The firmly Republican state of Texas is surprising, but the state’s increasing Latino population is likely to oppose the president’s proposed border wall, a factor that could likely affect the overall approval rating.

The states that held the lowest approval rating for Trump’s job so far in office were the Democratic strongholds of Vermont and Massachusetts, while the states of West Virginia, North Dakota, and South Dakota had the highest approval of the president.

The remaining 17 states that Trump won maintained a 50 percent or higher approval rating of the president, higher than the president’s 40 percent approval rating, according to Gallup.

The polling firm surveyed 81,000 adults, including at least 220 residents from each state. The analysis includes polling information obtained from Jan 20 through June 30. Each state’s sample pool was weighted to ensure that partisanship and other factors were similar to the respective state’s general population, according to the study.

