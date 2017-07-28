Reince’s Last Moments: Here’s How Priebus Left Trump’s Side

News of former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus’ departure spread among reporters moments after President Donald Trump returned from an event in New York Friday.

In his final moments in the president’s proximity, Priebus huddled with administration officials in a black suburban, then slipped a growing scrum of reporters with a police escort, according to a White House pool report.

Air Force One landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland at 4:42 pm. Priebus deplaned and stepped into a suburban with White House aides Steven Miller and Dan Scavino. The trio sat in the car for several minutes. Miller and Scavino stepped out of the vehicle several minutes later, leaving Priebus alone in the suburban.

Moments later, news of his departure broke to reporters traveling with the president. Several approached the car with cameras to shout questions at Trump’s deposed chieftain.

The suburban pulled out of the president’s motorcade and departed the base with an escort vehicle at 4:58 pm, 16 minutes after Priebus first deplaned.

The president did not step off the plane until 5:01 pm. His motorcade departed for the White House moments later.

Yahoo News’ Jon Ward reported late Friday that Priebus told him he submitted his resignation to the president late Thursday.

