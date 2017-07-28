Anthony Scaramucci’s wife, Deidre Ball, is filing for divorce.

Multiple sources told Page Six that Ball is divorcing Scaramucci because she has become fed up with his new lifestyle in Washington, D.C. and is over his “naked political ambition.”

Ball worked as a vice president in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital, the company that Scaramucci sold to join the White House. The pair are believed to have been married since 2014.

“Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce,” one source told Page Six. “She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C. She is tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end. She has left him even though they have two children together.”

According to another source, Ball is not a fan of Trump and does not support Scaramucci’s decision to join his administration.

“I don’t know who Deidre thought she was marrying but anyone who knows Anthony knows he’s an ambitious man,” a source said.

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza published on Thursday an on-the-record phone call he had with Scaramucci where the new White House communications director went into an expletive-filled tirade against leakers, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon.

