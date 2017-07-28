Trump Jr. Backs Scaramucci: All I Know Is He Wasn’t The Leaker

Donald Trump Jr. backed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Friday after he blasted fellow senior White House aides Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus in an interview published by The New Yorker.

Trump Jr. sent out a tweet Friday morning showing his support for Scaramucci. Trump Jr. said that he was shocked that the media is working to cut off their sources and leaks, and did not defend Bannon or Preibus.

“Shocked the media is going after @Scaramucci for working to cut off their ‘sources’ & leaks,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “All I know is that he isn’t/wasn’t the leak!!!”

Scaramucci called New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza Wednesday night after Lizza sent out a tweet that Scaramucci was having dinner with President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, and former Fox News executive Bill Shine. Scaramucci who used extremely vulgar language to insult his co-workers in the phone call.

The new White House communications director accused Priebus of leaking information of the dinner to Lizza. “I fired one guy the other day,” he said. “I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

“Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci added. He then did an impersonation of Preibus. “Oh, Bill Shine is coming in,” he said. “Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.” (RELATED: In Vulgar Interview, Scaramucci Lashes Out At Bannon And Priebus)

Scaramucci told Lizza that his mission at the White House was not to boost his own publicity.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci said. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

After the New Yorker published their story and immediately began to take some heat from the media, Scaramucci tweeted, “I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for [Trump’s] agenda.”

Hours later Scaramucci sent out a tweet ridiculing the press. “I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter,” he tweeted. “It won’t happen again.”

