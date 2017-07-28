Politics
Trump To Hold Rally Next Week In West Virginia

12:00 PM 07/28/2017

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in West Virginia next Thursday, his 2020 re-election campaign announced Friday.

The president just held a rally on Tuesday in Youngstown, Ohio in addition to raucous events throughout his presidency in Melbourne, Florida, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Louisville, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee.

The event next week will be held in the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, West Virginia at 7 p.m. EST. West Virginia, like the other states Trump has held rallies in, delivered a victory for him in the 2016 presidential election.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, July 25, 2017. (PHOTO: Getty Images/AFP/SAUL LOEB)

These rallies have continued to showcase the same Trump that was seen on the campaign trail.

On Tuesday in Ohio, POUTS said that a protester is “going home to mommy” after being escorted out of the rally.

