Trump’s Wall Is Unpopular With People He’s Trying To Keep Out, Study Says

President Donald Trump’s border wall is not well liked amongst several countries where Trump is trying to enforce illegal immigration to the U.S., according to a Pew Research Center poll released Friday.

In 18 of the countries surveyed, the border wall received the most disapproval, especially in Latin America, where 94 percent of respondents in Mexico and 90 of respondents in Colombia decried the wall’s construction.

The House passed a spending measure with a vote of 235-192 that included funding for a portion of Trump’s border wall. The funding was included as a part of a so-called “minibus,” which packaged together four appropriations bills aimed at funding the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Energy, water projects and funding to the legislative branch. (RELATED: House Votes To Fund Border Wall)

Democrats have strongly opposed the border wall proposal since Trump campaigned on it in the 2016 presidential election.

The Homeland Security section of the bill designates $1.6 billion for a “physical barrier construction along the U.S. southern border.”

Pew conducted the poll from Feb. 16 through March 15, 2017, with 1,505 people respondents. The poll included a lower margin of error of 3.0 percentage points.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].