Conway Says Trump To Decide This Week On Obamacare ‘Bailouts’

President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway says her boss will decide this week whether Obamacare subsidies to insurance companies will end or not.

Conway was asked about the payments by host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” after Trump issued a tweeted threat on Saturday to immediately end the Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR) subsidies.

“He’s going to make that decision this week,” she told Wallace.

In one of his weekend Twitter explosions, Trump not only threatened to the CSR payments “very soon” but said there’d be no more subsidies for Congressional members either.

“If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!” read the Trump tweet.

It is not the first time that Trump has vowed to end the CSR payments, which the president views as a taxpayer-subsidy that enables Obamacare to survive.

Trump’s message could be seen as another attempt to revive Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare in the current session of Congress. Last week, the Senate voted against repealing Obamacare when three Republican members sided with the Democrats.

Conway confirmed this in conversation with Wallace Sunday saying, “The president will not accept those who say it’s quote, ‘time to move on,’ he wants to help the millions of America’s who have suffered with no coverage. They were lied to by the last president: they couldn’t keep their doctor, they couldn’t keep their plan…he [Trump] will stick with it.”

