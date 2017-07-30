Report: Ivanka Wants People To Expect Less Of Her

Ivanka Trump doesn’t want liberals to expect much of her, according to a Politico report published Sunday night.

The report says that Ivanka “desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve in an administration where she views herself as one person on a large team.”

President Trump’s announcement on Twitter last week that he would be banning transgender people from serving in the military reportedly came as a surprise to Ivanka, who is open about her support for gay rights. Politico also reported that Trump had been lobbied by prominent liberals such as Leonardo DiCaprio to keep the U.S. in the Paris climate change accord, something she failed to deliver on.

Ivanka is close to the president and he listens to her opinion on issues but will frequently ignore them, a source who has worked with President Trump told The Daily Caller. The Politico report said that Ivanka wants to focus on a child care tax credit being included in tax reform legislation, paid family leave within a budget, and a World Bank Fund she helped design to benefit female entrepreneurs.

She has reportedly told allies that she wants to be judged on these issues and not on a broad range of liberal concerns.

R. Couri Hay, a family friend of the Trumps, told Politico, “It’s unrealistic, unfair and cruel to expect her to change climate policy and pre-K and women’s issues in six months.”