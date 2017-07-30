Trump To Republican Senators: ‘Don’t Give Up’

President Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to keep working on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act in a tweet Sunday morning.

“Don’t give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal and Replace…and go to 51 votes (nuke option), get Cross State Lines & more,” Trump tweeted early, urging lawmakers to keep up the fight on getting a firm replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

It’s a call that the president has used before. Saturday evening he said that Republicans would pass a replacement of the controversial law unless they were “total quitters.”

“Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal and Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill!” he tweeted Saturday evening.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed the Republican measure to a vote on the floor of the Senate early Wednesday morning, but the measure failed after three GOP Senators voted against the measure: John McCain of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against the measure Wednesday.

Another repeal bill failed in a vote Friday, prompting the president to urge lawmakers to just let Obamacare fail on its own, a stance he backed away from within hours.

“3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!” Trump tweeted at the time.

