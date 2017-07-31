10 Things That Lasted Longer Than The Mooch

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci lasted a total of 10 days in the Trump administration.

The Mooch was reportedly dismissed to afford John Kelly, the newly-minted White House Chief of Staff, the opportunity to build his own staff. During his brief tenure in the White House, Scaramucci compared himself and Reince Priebus to Cain and Abel, accused Steve Bannon of auto-fellatio and hyped the president’s prowess as a football player.

In honor of his departure, here are 10 things that lasted longer than Scaramucci did in the Trump White House.

Greta’s MSNBC show. Sean Spicer’s chewing gum. Sean Spicer. The Trader Joe’s Mandarin orange chicken currently in my freezer. Will Ferrell’s cameo on season seven of “The Office.” Ana Navarro zits. Kim Kardashian’s second marriage. John O. Koehler, the Reagan-era White House communications director who resigned after 11 days due to his childhood affiliation with the Hitler youth. Production of Newsweek’s commemorative “Madam President” election edition. Anthony Weiner’s mayoral campaign.

We shall never see his like again.

