Gen. John Kelly Sworn In As White House Chief Of Staff

Retired Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as White House chief of staff Monday, replacing Reince Priebus who was fired Friday.

Kelly was heading up the Department of Homeland Security and was rumored to be in line to replace Priebus since May. President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Kelly would be taking over calling him a “great American.”

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Kelly takes over during a tumultuous time for the White House, after being plagued by leaks, infighting, and a communications shop that is ridiculed daily by the media.

JOHN KELLY is now chief of staff. Sworn in during ceremony in Oval Office minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/dMEQ4rhpFA

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 31, 2017

The swearing in was closed to the press but Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted a photo of Kelly and Trump together after the ceremony.

