Gen. John Kelly Sworn In As White House Chief Of Staff

Nick Givas
Nick Givas
10:37 AM 07/31/2017

Retired Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as White House chief of staff Monday, replacing Reince Priebus who was fired Friday.

Kelly was heading up the Department of Homeland Security and was rumored to be in line to replace Priebus since May. President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Kelly would be taking over calling him a “great American.”

Kelly takes over during a tumultuous time for the White House, after being plagued by leaks, infighting, and a communications shop that is ridiculed daily by the media.

JOHN KELLY is now chief of staff. Sworn in during ceremony in Oval Office minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/dMEQ4rhpFA

The swearing in was closed to the press but Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted a photo of Kelly and Trump together after the ceremony.

