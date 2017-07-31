Joe Biden 2020 Rumor Mill Spinning Up Hot

Noise surrounding a potential 2020 presidential bid by former Vice President Joe Biden is at an all-time high as the Democratic Party continues picking up the pieces after November’s election.

Biden, 74, has made a series of moves since January that hint towards a potential bid for the White House. The Washington Post released a Sunday piece heralding these actions, titled “Joe Biden still wants to be president. Can his family endure one last campaign?”

The former vice president launched the “American Possibilities” Political Action Committee (PAC) in the spring as a centralized vehicle to support candidates and causes that share the his politics, as WaPo points out. He hired Greg Schultz, an Obama campaign veteran, to help lead the PAC.

Biden has been in the public eye more than most outgoing vice presidents. Joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, the couple has formed the Biden Foundation in order to support causes concerning human rights. The couple also created the Biden Cancer Initiative in honor of their deceased son, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer in 2015.

Biden remains popular in the public eye, and is regularly invited to speak at academic institutions and conferences. The University of Pennsylvania unveiled the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, while the University of Delaware introduced the Biden Institute for domestic initiatives.

During a speech to hedge fund managers in Las Vegas, Biden had pointed words for the 2016 Clinton campaign. (RELATED: Pelosi Agrees – Blame Falls On Hillary’s Campaign)

“I never thought she was a great candidate,” he said in May. “I thought I was a great candidate.” Biden later qualified his statement, saying that the former Secretary of State would have been a really good president.

Biden is just one of dozens of high profile Democrats taking a serious look at challenging Trump in 2020. From Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe to New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the party seems to have a deep bench of big names.

Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Corey Booker have all taken part in schedules that political observers see as the early groundwork for a potential 2020 run.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders also cannot be ruled out.

Follow Ted on Twitter

Send Tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].