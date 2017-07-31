Obama-Backed Campaign Group Did Very Well In 2017

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee raised $10.8 million so far in 2017, according to federal filings released Monday.

The group is formally backed by former President Barack Obama, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, and is designed to assist Democrats hoping to gain influence when the nation’s voting districts are redrawn following the 2020 census.

The group largely relied on “mega-donors” in order to meet that high number. Chicago businessman Fred Eychaner and Florida resident Donald Sussman each donated $500,000. Hollywood director J.J. Abrams and his wife each donated $125,000, according to the report.

The group held five fundraisers. One in New York, San Franciso, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, DC. The fundraisers were hosted by Holder, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Virginia Governor Terry McCauliffe in an unofficial national tour. The remaining funds came from a fairly successful email campaign.

“The NDRC’s significant fundraising in its first six months will allow us to take on gerrymandering and reform our electoral system,” Holder said in an official statement. “This will be done through our courts, at the ballot box, and through the support of ballot initiatives that create nonpartisan commissions and other electoral reforms.”

Other Democratic groups continue to do well financially since President Donald Trump took office in January. A national movement was able to make the Georgia special election in June the single most expensive congressional race in American history.

Despite these successes, the majority of funds are flowing towards non-establishment groups. The Democratic Party had the worst fundraising month since 2003 last May.

