Reports: Scaramucci Was Only Hired To Get Rid Of Priebus

Multiple reports have surfaced saying former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was only hired to get rid of former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Scaramucci was removed from his position Monday, after 10 days on the job. The dismissal came alongside reports that White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and President Trump’s daughter Ivanka influenced the president to bring in Scaramucci, primarily to take out Priebus.

“Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and Jared Kushner, her husband, had pushed the president to hire Mr. Scaramucci, seeing him as a way to force out Mr. Priebus, the former national Republican committee chairman, and his allies in the West Wing,” The New York Times reported.

“Jared and Ivanka were instrumental in bringing in Scaramucci, primarily to take out Reince Priebus,” Mike Allen reported in Axios. “That was his chief (some might say only) duty.”

He elaborated in an update: “Kushner and Ivanka brought in Scaramucci as an instrument of destruction against Reince Priebus. He was used as a tool to end Priebus’ tenure in the corner office. A source familiar with Jared and Ivanka’s thinking said they’re fully supportive of the general and will follow his lead. They were irritated by Scaramucci’s comments to The New Yorker, but from their perspective he served his primary purpose: destroying Reince.”

Buzzfeed reporter Matthew Zeitlin took the theory a step further. “So the plan, according to various chroniclers of jared and ivanka, was hire mooch, have him get priebus fired, and then get fired himself,” he tweeted.

Scaramucci’s departure came at the request of new chief of staff John Kelly, who is making his presence known in his first day on the job. Kelly broke the news to Scaramucci almost immediately after being sworn in. (RELATED: Scaramucci Fired Before He Was Even Sworn In)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said “Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” in a statement released by the White House.

