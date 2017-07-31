Spicer Ends Up OUTLASTING Scaramucci

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer will end up outlasting Anthony Scaramucci in the White House after resigning over the hire of the New York financier.

A source close to the White House told TheDC that Spicer’s resignation on July 21 was due to disagreeing with the hire of Scaramucci. The White House announced when the new personnel move occurred, Spicer would continue to serve the administration through August and that Scaramucci will officially start his role on August 15.

This meant that Scaramucci was ousted from the White House before he was even able to take his oath of office. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Monday, “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

Scaramucci only lasted in the White House for ten days, and it was a volatile time for him. Last week, he said in an interview that former chief of staff Reince Priebus is a “paranoid schizophrenic,” and that he doesn’t “suck his own cock” like White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Sanders told reporters at Monday’s press briefing that Trump “felt [Scaramucci’s] comments were inappropriate with someone in that position.” A source familiar with the situation told TheDC that it is highly unlikely that Spicer now stays on in the White House.