U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference accompanied by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (not pictured) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria   

Trump Dips Below 40 Percent Approval In Most Favorable Poll

10:56 AM 07/31/2017

President Donald Trump has a 39 percent approval rating in a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday. It is the first time Trump has dipped below 40 percent approval in the Rasmussen poll, which has consistently been more favorable to Trump than other polls.

The poll shows that 39 percent of likely voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 61 percent of likely voters disapprove. The poll showed that 49 percent of voters strongly disapprove of his presidency, while 26 percent strongly approve.

The findings come after Senate Republicans failed to pass health care reform and as the White House has a staff shake-up. The House of Representatives did pass partial funding for Trump’s border wall last week, and the stock market remains robust.

“Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos!,” Trump tweeted Monday.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters about the departure of his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The poll was conducted over three nights and is of 1500 likely voters. It has a margin of error of 2.5 percent.

