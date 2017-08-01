Dem Senator Refuses To Discuss Constituent Raped By Illegal Immigrant

WASHINGTON — Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden on Tuesday blew off wanting to talk about an elderly constituent who was raped by an illegal immigrant that was previously deported 20 times.

Wyden refused to answer The Daily Caller’s questions about the illegal immigrant accused of raping a 65-year-old woman at her Portland home and assaulting another female in the area. (RELATED: Man Who Allegedly Raped Oregon Woman Had Previous ICE Detainer, 13 Deportations)

“We’ll have more to say about that another time. Today is about taxes,” Wyden said, before he veered off to discuss issues pertaining to the Russia investigation.

The man charged with attacking the women on July 24, 31-year-old Sergio Martinez, was released by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office one week before the attacks, according to a letter from Sheriff Mike Reese.

Martinez only served 31 days in the Multnomah County Jail before he was released on July 17.

However, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials claimed last week they had issued an immigration detainer against Martinez back in December 2016. The agency also requested local authorities notify them prior Martinez’s release, so federal agents could take him into custody.

But Martinez was released into the community without officials informing ICE.

Sheriff Reese pointed the finger at ICE in a statement to NBC’s local affiliate, saying that his office could not detain Martinez any longer.

He added that ICE should have lodged a criminal warrant signed by a judge as opposed to a civil detainer on Martinez and his office was only following the law “consistent with the orders of the court.”

Follow Kerry on Twitter