Feinstein: ‘There Is No Military Solution’ For North Korea [VIDEO]

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California appeared Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” to discuss plans for a first strike against North Korea, stressing that there is no viable military option concerning the rogue nation.

“There is no military solution,” Feinstein said. “A war would mean the death of hundreds of thousands of people and it makes no sense.”

North Korea President Kim Jong-un has repeatedly defied warnings from the U.S. while exploring technology that could send a intercontinental ballistic missile to the American mainland. Tension between the countries escalated after American prisoner Otto Warmbier was returned to the U.S. in a coma, passing away soon after he made it back home. (RELATED: Rinse And Repeat: US Strategy On North Korea Is Going Nowhere)

Feinstein said military action would be a mistake because historically “isolating a nation does not work.” She recommended that the White House send a “top notch team” to reach out for a sit down with North Korean leaders so the U.S. can discuss the issues. The senator added that the U.S. should not make pre-conditions or demands.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina appeared Sunday on “Meet The Press,” taking the opposite stance and pushing a plan that would see America attack North Korea, not only destroying any weaponry, but also the country.

“It’s inevitable unless North Korea changes because you’re making our president pick between regional stability and homeland security,” Graham said.

Feinstein responded to Graham’s comments, suggesting he receive a classified briefing like the ones she’s had with Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

“We know much more about these weapons and where they are and what the difficulties are, and that’s all I can say,” Feinstein concluded.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]