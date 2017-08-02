Christie Was ‘Very Restrained,’ Did Not Dump His Nachos On That Guy At The Ball Game

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he showed restraint by not dumping his nachos onto a spectator during a tense moment at a baseball game Sunday.

“For those of you who know me, I was very restrained,” Christie said at a Wednesday news conference in Trenton, Politico reports. “I didn’t dump the nachos on him or anything, which I think was an option.”

Christie was caught on cellphone video berating fellow baseball fan Brad Joseph during a Brewers game at Miller Park in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon. (RELATED: Chris Christie Rips Baseball Fan While Holding Container Of Nachos [VIDEO])

“When [Christie] initially was going up the stairs I yelled his name,” Joseph told WISN. “He was quite a bit past me, and 30 feet away. I yelled his name and told him that he sucked.”

As Christie returned, Joseph called him a hypocrite because he “thought it needed to be said.” Christie “turned around back towards me and got in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute,” Joseph said.

Christie explained that he was just there to enjoy the game with his son, and the double insult was too much.

“You get one shot to call me a name or curse me out. And I gave him that first shot to do that, but when you go at it a second time, you’re going to get a response,” Christie said. “When I’m at a baseball game with my son on a Sunday afternoon, I do have a right to sit there and enjoy the game.”

Follow Thomas Phippen on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].