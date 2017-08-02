Democrats Nationwide Lead In Latest Poll

Voters are beginning to prefer Democrats over Republicans in Congress nationwide, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Respondents across the country still want a generic Democrat to beat a generic Republican in their respective districts. Forty-four percent chose Democrats to control either the House or Senate in 2018, compared to 37 percent who preferred Republicans stay in power. Nineteen percent of those surveyed remained undecided in the Morning Consult poll.

While Democrats are slightly up from last month’s result of a 40 percent tie, the seven point difference just inches out their prior record lead of six percentage points in May.

Democrats were much more likely to support their own, compared to Republicans. A full 90 percent of all Democrats preferred their own candidate to hold power, compared to just 85 percent of Republicans. Independent voters preferred Democratic representation by 34 percent, compared to only 25 percent who wanted a Republican to represent them.

The poll was partially taken during the Senate’s rejection of the so-called “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act Friday, but the initial vote last Wednesday morning in which Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska all voted against the first Senate health care plan had already occurred by the time polling began.

Republicans hold a slim majority in the Senate and enjoy a larger lead in the House of Representatives, but several missteps in delivering a repeal of the Affordable Care Act appear to be changing voter’s minds about which party should remain in power.

Morning Consult surveyed 1,972 registered voters from July 27 through July 29. The survey included a margin of error of two percentage points in either direction.

