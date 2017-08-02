Graham: Russia Sanctions Are A ‘Sign Of Weakness’

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called President Donald Trump’s signing of Russian sanctions a “sign of weakness,” and accused him of not seriously opposing Russia during a Wednesday interview.

“At the end of the day, Russia sees all this as a sign of weakness,” the Republican senator told CNN’s “At This Hour.” The president signed the sanctions bill after both chambers of Congress passed it by a veto proof majority.

“The fact he does this kind of quietly I think reinforces the narrative that the Trump administration is not really serious about pushing back on Russia,” Graham said. “Putin will see this as a sign of weakness.”

The senator said he was happy that Trump signed the bill, but described Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s soft stance on Russia as “unnerving.” Graham added that, despite being disturbed by the administration’s position on Russia, the chaos has united Congress in a way that would never have happened otherwise.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]