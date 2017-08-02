The Mooch’s Comms Guidance Actually Contains A Warning Not To Publicly Trash Fellow Employees

A White House communications plan written by short-serving communications director Anthony Scaramucci explicitly instructs staffers not to publicly disparage their colleagues.

InfoWars provocateur Mike Cernovich posted the memo Wednesday, which consists of an outline detailing Scaramucci’s instructions to improve President Donald Trump’s command over the news cycle.

“Make it clear that horn tooting and denigrating colleagues is unacceptable,” the July 30 memo reads. “No more threats about leaking and internal game playing — anyone who takes actions that do not serve the President will be dismissed — period. We will eliminate the bad eggs and send a powerful message to the remaining staff that well-intentioned mistakes are acceptable, but misconduct is not.”

Scaramucci confirmed the document’s authenticity to Buzzfeed News. The memo is divided into five sections representing Scaramucci’s priorities for the embattled White House.

The five priorities center on remaining deferential to Trump, maintaining disciplined messaging and being proactive in anticipating the news cycle.

The outline also suggests making a media “complaint box” in order to create the perception that the administration is paying attention to the media’s criticisms. It also prescribes the use of the “refined Roger Ailes theory” which Scaramucci suggests the communications team employ in order to “exercise influence over the news cycle because POTUS and the government make news — (i.e. do things on a daily basis that matter).”

Scaramucci, who served for only 10 days, succeeded in dominating the news cycle after going a profane rant to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza during an unsolicited phone call 5 days after being appointed.

During the call Scaramucci referred to former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as a “fucking paranoid schizophrenic” and mockingly suggested that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon felates himself. Scaramucci made the call in an attempt to ascertain the identity of one of Lizza’s White House sources and threatened to fire the entire White House communications staff after Lizza refused to comply.

Newly-appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly dismissed Scaramucci Monday as his first act in his new role.

