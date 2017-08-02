Trump Is Trying To Impress His New Chief Of Staff

President Donald Trump is allegedly working to impress White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, according to a Wednesday morning report.

“General Kelly took an instantly assertive tack, and some of the overt shenanigans stopped overnight,” Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan wrote in the AXIOS newsletter about the changes. “But the ultimate boss has no plans to really change. And the new internal order will remain only as long as he plays along,” the report added.

Kelly is working hard to maintain order in the West Wing, and the president is taking notice, acting visibly sharper in meetings, and using more statistics in his statements, according to AXIOS. The general also has greater control over meetings compared to former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The president appears to be playing along for now. The last tweet Trump sent out on his account as of press time declared Twitter was the only way for the administration to “get the truth out.” No tweet has followed in the 24-hour period since.

