Tillis And Coons Propose Bill To Protect Mueller From Russia Probe

A pair of bipartisan senators plan to introduce a bill Thursday that would prevent interference in the Justice Department’s Russia investigation by requiring that the dismissal of special counsel Robert Mueller be subject to judicial review.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware plan to introduce legislation that would entitle Mueller, as well as any future special counsel, to challenge their dismissal through a review by three federal judges within 14 days of the challenge, according to CBS News.

The legislation would be applied retroactively to May 17, the day Mueller was appointed to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible connections to the Trump campaign.

“It is critical that special counsels have the independence and resources they need to lead investigations,” Tillis said in a statement. “A back-end judicial review process to prevent unmerited removals of special counsels not only helps to ensure their investigatory independence, but also reaffirms our nation’s system of check and balances.”

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after President Donald Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the Justice Department’s investigation as a “witch hunt.” Trump has also lashed out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, arguing that his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation enabled the appointment of a special counsel.

