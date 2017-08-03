Politics
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (R) listens to Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (C) and Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) (L) at a news conference after voting on amendments on the Keystone XL pipeline bill on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron   Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (R) listens to Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (C) and Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) (L) at a news conference after voting on amendments on the Keystone XL pipeline bill on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron   

Murkowksi Back On Good Terms With The White House

Photo of Kerry Picket
Kerry Picket
Reporter
12:22 PM 08/03/2017

WASHINGTON—Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says her relationship with the White House is not strained even though she voted against repealing Obamacare last week.

“I think it’s fine,” Murkowski told The Daily Caller Wednesday night. She went on to say, “I think we all recognize that we’ve got a lot of issues to work on together, including health care, and we’re going to keep doing that.” Murkowski made this remark just days after President Trump tweeted that she, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, and the entire Senate Democratic caucus “let down” the American people.

Those hoping Murkowski may leave the Republican Party will be disappointed to learn that is not on her agenda

“No way no how,” Murkowski told TheDC when asked if she had plans to defect to the Democratic Party.

Although many Republicans in the upper chamber want to leave the Obamacare repeal debacle behind and move on to tax reform and immigration, some in the party believe the repeal issue is simply at an impasse and can be picked up in the near future when a better consensus forms.

Do You Have A Favorable Or Unfavorable Opinion Of Lisa Murkowski?

  Favorable         Unfavorable       

Login with your social identity to vote

Completing this poll entitles you to Daily Caller news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“We’re not done with that,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said at an event at the Newseum Wednesday, noting that he was already working with the White House to move on attempting repealing Obamacare again.

“The media celebration that the vote last week came one vote short, I believe, was premature,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told The Washington Examiner. “We are close, and we could get to yes, and I believe we will.”

Follow Kerry on Twitter

Tags: Donald Trump, Lisa Murkowski, Obamacare, White House
  Show 0 comments