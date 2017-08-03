Poll: Bashing Trump Is Not Working For Flake In His Home State

Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake’s approval rating is at a drastically low number in his home state after he has continued to bash President Donald Trump according to a new Democratic Poll.

The left leaning polling group, Public Policy Polling (PPP) found only 18 percent approve of the job Flake is doing. Meanwhile 62 percent disapprove and 19 percent are not sure how they feel about him. These numbers come after Flake has continued to criticize Trump throughout his presidency and refused to endorse him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

If the 2018 mid-term election were held today, just 31 percent of respondents said they would support Flake’s re-election bid, compared to 47 percent who said they would support a generic Democratic opponent, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted from July 31st to August 1st among 704 Arizona voters. PPP has been known to be 5 or more points off the actual result. It tends to under sample and usually does not weight results in accordance with actual population.

“I’ve been sympathetic to this impulse to denial, as one doesn’t ever want to believe that the government of the United States has been made dysfunctional at the highest levels, especially by the actions of one’s own party,” Flake wrote. “For a conservative, that’s an awfully bitter pill to swallow,” he continued. On Tuesday, Flake defended his actions, saying on CNN there are some things that “are more important than a political career.” Flake is seeking a second Senate term in 2018, but this recent poll shows Flake’s re-election could be challenging.

