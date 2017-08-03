Report: Mueller Crosses Trump’s Red Line

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is crossing a red line of President Trump’s by investigating possible financial crimes unrelated to the 2016 election, according to a new CNN report.

President Trump previously told The New York Times that it would be a “violation” if Mueller and his investigators were to look at Trump and family’s finances in a way unrelated to the investigation into Russian election interference.

Trump, however, would not say whether he would fire Mueller in the interview, although the White House continues to maintain that the president has the right to dismiss the special counsel if he so pleases.

The CNN report, published Thursday, stated, “Sources described an investigation that has widened to focus on possible financial crimes, some unconnected to the 2016 elections.”

Special counsel Mueller has broad powers to investigate anything that rises “directly from the investigation.”

This move has drawn the ire of Trump and his allies who have dubbed the investigation a witch hunt. Trump confidant Roger Stone, who reportedly is being looked at in the special counsel investigation, previously said, “Mueller intends to cook up what I think is either an obstruction of justice charge or a perjury charge against the president to give the Democrats a hook for their impeachment march.”

The CNN report says that investigators have examined financial records “related to the Trump Organization, as well as Trump, his family members, including Donald Trump Jr., and campaign associates.”

The report quoted an individual whose client is being investigated who said, “They launch an investigation into collusion in the election. Then they go after people because of old business matters that have nothing to do with collusion.”