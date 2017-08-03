Senate Cuts Extended Session Short, Heads Out For August Recess

The Senate opted to cut its extended session short, allowing lawmakers to head out for August recess after votes wrapped Thursday.

Members of the upper chamber were expected to stay in through the end of next week, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing in July they would delay their annual break in an attempt to work out big ticket items including health care, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and cabinet confirmations.

With Republicans remaining at an impasse over the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill — having failed to pass the motion to proceed on their scaled-back repeal legislation Friday — and NDAA slated to be voted on in September, lawmakers will now be free to head back to their home states.

“These were the last votes expected for the week and month in the #Senate,” the Senate Press Gallery tweeted Thursday afternoon.

When members of Congress return to the Capitol in September, they will have no shortage of work to tackle. GOP lawmakers are hoping to get started on crafting a plan to overhaul the tax code and will have to pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling.

The House took off to head back for their district work weeks Friday.

