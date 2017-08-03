West Virginia governor Jim Justice announced Thursday night at President Trump’s rally in his state that he is changing his party registration from Democrat to Republican.

Justice, who was expected to make the announcement at the Thursday rally in Huntington, said that he feels the Democratic Party has “walked away” from him.

“Today, I will tell you, with lots of prayers and lots of thinking, today I tell you as West Virginians, I can’t help you anymore being a Democrat governor,” Justice said. “So tomorrow, I will be changing my registration to Republican.”

“It’s time to run another play,” he said, before telling the crowd that his parents were “staunch Republicans” and were looking down on him from heaven thinking, “it’s about damn time you came to your senses.”

Trump won West Virginia by a margin of 68 to 26 and Republicans have control of the state legislature. Justice’s party switch means Republicans now hold 34 state governorships, tying a record set in 1922.

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter