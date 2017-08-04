Liz Warren Says Trump Waging ‘All-Out Assault On US Workers.’ A Day Later, Unemployment Hits 16-Year Low

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed Thursday the Trump administration is waging an “All out assault on US workers,” in yet another signal Democrats are trying to shift from identity politics and back to the economy.

The only problem? The very next day the Department of Labor announced unemployment had hit a 16-year low.

Despite all the drama of the Trump Admin, there’s one thing they’ve carried out with complete precision: An all-out assault on US workers. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 3, 2017

The U.S. economy added 209,000 new jobs in July, a number that smashed Wall Street’s expectations for growth. The unemployment rate is down to 4.3 percent, the lowest in 16 years. Concurrently, the labor force participation rate has leveled at 62.9 percent, the lowest since the late 1970s.

Warren is a vocal member of “the Resistance,” and has criticized President Trump on nearly every issue from the economy to women’s rights. She also thinks the allegations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election are “worse than Watergate”.

“Skinny repeal” is reckless, cruel & immoral. If the @SenateGOP pass this bill, they’ll show they just don’t care about American families. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 28, 2017

We won’t let the @SenateGOP pass a bill that defunds Planned Parenthood and strips women’s access to basic medical care. We will fight back. pic.twitter.com/QCkqcp76Oq — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 26, 2017

Warren’s name has surfaced as a potential candidate for the Democratic ticket in the 2020 presidential election. She was also one of Hillary Clinton’s most ardent supporters in 2016.

Warren continues to be one of President Trump’s loudest critics as she attempts to galvanize support within the Democratic party for a potential 2020 presidential bid.