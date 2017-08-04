NYT Reporter Claims ‘Terrorists Cheer’ When FBI Stops Illegal Leaks

New York Times reporter Adam Goldman claimed, without citing any evidence, that “terrorists cheer” when the FBI takes actions to stop the illegal leaks of classified information.

Goldman made that unsupported claim on the same day that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said that the flood of illegal leaks pose a serious threat to national security.

“FBI diverts resources to hunt down leakers. Terrorists cheer,” Goldman wrote. “So do Russians.”

Goldman’s claim followed Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement on Friday that the Department of Justice will be taking action to stem the flood of illegal leaks flowing out of the executive branch. (RELATED: Sessions: DOJ Might Go After Press For National Security Leaks)

“In the first six months of this administration, DOJ has already received nearly as many criminal referrals involving unauthorized disclosures of classified information as we received in the last three years combined,” Sessions said at a press conference Friday morning.

As part of the crackdown on links, Sessions said, the DOJ will review policies regarding media subpoenas.

“I have listened to career investigators and prosecutors about how to most successfully investigate and prosecute these matters. At their suggestion, one of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” Sessions said. (RELATED: Media Freak Out After Sessions Suggests He’ll Subpoena Reporters)

“We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity. We must balance their role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in our intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law abiding Americans.”