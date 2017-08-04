It looks like Sean Spicer will be finding his way back into the news pretty soon.

The former White House press secretary met with several of the top news networks last week, including NBC, CBS and Fox News. Shortly after his resignation from his role at the White House, all of the major Hollywood talent agencies were after him, but Spicer eventually opted to sign with Washington, D.C. based representation instead, according to Page Six.

Spicer reportedly signed a deal with Bob Barnett and Michael O’Connor of Williams & Connolly on Thursday. Barnett is a respected attorney who represents many of the top TV news personalities in the area. He is also well known for his representation of former government officials transitioning into the private sector, including former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Since departing the White House, Spicer has been presented with a number of options, including television deals, business consultancies, speaking appearances, the possibility of a book deal, and even an invitation to appear on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Spicer reportedly turned down the opportunity to show off his dance moves, and after signing with Barnett, all signs are pointing to Spicer joining the talking heads on television.