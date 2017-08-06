Obama Security Chief On Leaks: ‘I’ve Never Seen It This Bad’

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson claimed Sunday morning that leaks in the Trump administration are the worst he’s ever seen.

“The leaks right now are really bad,” Johnson told John Dickerson on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “I’ve never seen it this bad. There should be a concerted effort to identify and go after leakers.”

Former President Barack Obama appointed Johnson as his security chief in 2013, and he served at his post until 2017 when President Trump took office. He also served in multiple government posts under both the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci pledged to identify and purge the leakers from within the administration and made several key firings before the president removed him merely ten days after taking the post.

Johnson said that although the leaks are coming out of the executive branch, the rule of law and constitutional protections need to be considered when planning a course of action to identify leakers.

“Before you decide to take on journalists, reporters and perhaps subpoena their sources, be aware that the courts are going to get involved,” he concluded.

Democrats have largely been unwilling to denounce the leaks to date. Progressive “filmmaker” Micheal Moore created a website and a checklist for potential leakers to funnel inside information for him to use on his website, and Rep. Maxine Waters of California recently voiced her approval of a large number of leaks during a Friday interview on “The View.”

“No, not at all,” the congresswoman said when asked if the leaks concerned her. “I am so glad they’re telling us what’s going on.”

