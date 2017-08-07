Democrats Schedule First Debate Of 2018 Elections

Georgia Democrats officially rang in the 2018 electoral season by scheduling the first debate of the state’s gubernatorial primary, according to a Monday release.

A Democratic group targeted at getting women elected to office announced that the two Democrats running for the governor’s seat agreed to a debate scheduled for Oct. 2, 2017. The group labeled the event “We’re with Stacey,” which isn’t an endorsement of either candidate since they both are named Stacey.

State Rep. Stacey Abrams plans to focus on getting heavy voter turnout in urban areas, particularly the areas in and around Atlanta, the state’s largest city. Former candidate Jon Ossoff already tried that approach during the special election to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in the most expensive congressional race in human history before ultimately losing to Republican challenger Karen Handel.

On the other hand, state Rep. Stacey Evans hopes to use her rural background to draw in voters who wouldn’t normally vote Democratic, a strategy that could work well in the normally deep Republican state.

The group appeared eager to highlight the two Stacey’s similarities, branding the debate as a “celebration” where the two can “share their vision for Georgia’s future.”

Tickets for the event are likely out of reach for the common political junkie. The price of admission starts at $100 per person, with the option for Democratic donors to pay $1,000 for a “sponsorship” which includes two tickets to a VIP reception and VIP seating at the event.

