Feds Increase Partnerships With Local Law Enforcement To Arrest Illegals

President Donald Trump signed an executive order shortly after getting into office that directed the expansion of the 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement to assist in the arrest and removal of illegal immigrants. Former Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly called the program a “highly successful force multiplier” in a February memo and noted that between January 2006 and September 2015 the program identified 402,000 illegal immigrants.

It was largely gutted by the Obama administration, and there were 32 participating agencies in 16 states when Trump initially took office. It has now grown to 60 participating law enforcement agencies in 18 states.

These new partnerships have been concentrated in Texas with 18 departments there joining the program in July. An ICE official has told TheDC that this growth will continue, albeit slowly as there are bureaucratic barriers slowing down the signing of agreements.

The expansion of this program is yet another sign that the Trump administration is serious about cracking down on illegal immigration, a key component of the president’s campaign for office. Trump has ordered the construction of a border wall and put all illegal immigrants, except those benefiting from Obama’s amnesty, up for deportation. The Justice Department also moved in the past week to restrict sanctuary cities from receiving certain grants.