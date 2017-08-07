Obama Weighs In On Kenyan Election Even Before Trump

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Monday urging Kenyan voters to reject violence and embrace an “inclusive democracy” ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Obama issued his statement even though President Trump has not yet weighed in publicly on Kenya’s election.

“To move forward, Kenyans have to reject a politics of tribe and ethnicity, and embrace the extraordinary potential of an inclusive democracy,” Obama said.

“I urge Kenyan leaders to reject violence and incitement; respect the will of the people; urge security forces to act professionally and neutrally; and work together no matter the outcome,” he added, before addressing the Kenyan people.

“I urge all Kenyans to work for an election — and aftermath — that is peaceful and credible, reinforcing confidence in your new Constitution and the future of your country. Any disputes around the election should be resolved peacefully, through Kenya’s institutions and the rule of law.”

Obama has remained active in foreign affairs since leaving office, even though he previously promised to stay “on the sidelines” out of respect for President Trump. (RELATED: Shadow President? Obama Meets With South Korean President To Discuss Trump)

Last month, Obama met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for 40 minutes about President Trump.

Obama’s meeting with Moon came after the former president spoke at the Asian Leadership Conference and the Fourth Congress of Indonesian Diaspora in Jakarta, where he attacked Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord.