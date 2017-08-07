Source: Trump Is Upset With New Book About Bannon’s Role On Campaign

President Donald Trump is not pleased with a new book claiming White House chief strategist Steve Bannon had a major role in Trump’s electoral victory, a source told The Daily Caller.

Bloomberg writer Joshua Green’s new book “Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency” is a recount of how Trump won the presidency due to his embrace of Bannon’s nationalism.

A source who spoke with the president recently told TheDC that Trump complained about the new book as well as the cover of a November copy of Forbes that claims Jared Kushner was the campaign’s mastermind. “I hate it when people take credit for an election I won,” Trump said, according to the source.

President Trump has had a history of getting angry with people taking credit for his success. He was reportedly peeved about a Time Magazine cover and broad media narrative in the spring that claimed Bannon was a sort of shadow president.