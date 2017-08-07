Politics
US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images   US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images   

Source: Trump Is Upset With New Book About Bannon’s Role On Campaign

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
3:37 PM 08/07/2017

President Donald Trump is not pleased with a new book claiming White House chief strategist Steve Bannon had a major role in Trump’s electoral victory, a source told The Daily Caller.

Bloomberg writer Joshua Green’s new book “Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency” is a recount of how Trump won the presidency due to his embrace of Bannon’s nationalism.

A source who spoke with the president recently told TheDC that Trump complained about the new book as well as the cover of a November copy of Forbes that claims Jared Kushner was the campaign’s mastermind. “I hate it when people take credit for an election I won,” Trump said, according to the source.

Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump has had a history of getting angry with people taking credit for his success. He was reportedly peeved about a Time Magazine cover and broad media narrative in the spring that claimed Bannon was a sort of shadow president.

Tags: Donald Trump, Steve Bannon
  Show comments