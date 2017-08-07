Trump Continues Attack On ‘Phony Vietnam Con Artist’ Blumenthal

President Donald Trump continued his attack on Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal Monday afternoon, once again mocking the Democratic lawmaker for past falsehoods about his service in Vietnam.

Trump initially criticized Blumenthal in response to his discussion of the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and its possible connections to the Trump campaign during a CNN interview Monday morning.

Blumenthal criticized the Trump administration’s decision to triple the number of leak investigations pursued by the Department of Justice, arguing in the CNN segment that the plan represented an attempt to “weaponize” leak probes.

The plan, announced Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has been met wth trepidation by members of the media, who have suggested the administration may begin prosecuting journalists for publishing classified documents. (RELATED: Trump Calls Democratic Senator ‘Phony Vietnam Con Artist’ After Comments On Russia Probe)

Trump’s comments allude to a 2010 New York Times report which found that Blumenthal falsely claimed he had served in Vietnam during the U.S. occupation. In truth, Blumenthal served in the U.S. Marine Corps reserve, but he never left the U.S. in the course of service. The senator later explained that he “misspoke.”

