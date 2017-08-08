Politics
Conan: Trump Administration Is A ‘Clusterf***’ [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
9:53 AM 08/08/2017

Late night comedian Conan O’Brien joked Monday night that the press can’t cover Trump’s accomplishments because they can’t use the word “clusterfuck.”

Trump has attacked the media over the past week, accusing them of ignoring the accomplishments of his administration in favor of more coverage of the Russia investigation.

At the close of Wednesday night’s show, O’Brien defended the press for not covering Trump in a positive way.

“Trump has been complaining on Twitter that the press is not reporting his accomplishments,” he said. “The press responded, ‘we would, but we’re not allowed to print the word clusterfuck.'”

WATCH:

