Late night comedian Conan O’Brien joked Monday night that the press can’t cover Trump’s accomplishments because they can’t use the word “clusterfuck.”

Trump has attacked the media over the past week, accusing them of ignoring the accomplishments of his administration in favor of more coverage of the Russia investigation.

The Fake News Media will not talk about the importance of the United Nations Security Council’s 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on N. Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The Fake News refuses to report the success of the first 6 months: S.C., surging economy & jobs,border & military security,ISIS & MS-13 etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

At the close of Wednesday night’s show, O’Brien defended the press for not covering Trump in a positive way.

“Trump has been complaining on Twitter that the press is not reporting his accomplishments,” he said. “The press responded, ‘we would, but we’re not allowed to print the word clusterfuck.'”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter