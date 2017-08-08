Politics
ALFURRIAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 09: A U.S. Border Patrol agent tries to tackle an undocumented immigrant in dense underbrush on September 9, 2014 near Falfurrias, Texas. He missed but the immigrant was later caught by a fellow agent. Thousands of migrants continue to cross illegally from Mexico into the United States, and Texas' Rio Grande Valley has more traffic than any other sector of the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)   

Deportation Orders And Self-Removals Up Nearly A Third Under Trump

3:13 PM 08/08/2017

President Trump is succeeding on his campaign promise to ramp up deportations of illegal immigrants, federal statistics released Tuesday reveal.

The statistics show that there were 49,983 orders from immigration judges to remove illegal immigrants between February 1 and July 31 and an additional 7,086 illegal immigrants who have agreed to leave voluntarily. This is a 30.9 percent increase over the same time period in 2016.

Shortly after getting into office President Trump signed an executive order calling for increased deportations. America’s immigration courts are facing a historic backlog — with some immigrants waiting years for their day in court — and the Justice Department has hired 54 immigration judges since Trump took office to address this specific issue. (RELATED: Immigration Courts Face Staggering Backlog)

A memo signed by then-Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly authorized the deportation of illegal immigrants who have been in the U.S. for less than two years without the use of a court hearing. This has yet to be implemented, and the DOJ said Tuesday that it is reviewing “internal practices, procedures, and technology in order to identify ways in which it can further enhance immigration judges’ productivity without compromising due process.”

