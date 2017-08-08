Is The Senate’s Obamacare Repeal Failure Hurting Fundraising Efforts?

The Senate GOP’s failure to repeal and replace Obamacare ahead of their August recess appears to be hindering their fundraising efforts.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee — the Senate GOP’s campaign arm — took in $2 million less than expected in promised contributions, CNN first reported.

Senate GOP leadership failed to garner the support needed to pass the motion to proceed on their skinny repeal bill — a watered-down piece of legislation some saw as a last-ditch effort to get Republican lawmakers on board — in late July. Despite using the reconciliation process, which allows them to pass a budget-related bill with just a simple majority, an impasse remains in key areas.

Sources told CNN the upper chamber’s decision to move on to other pressing priorities, including tax reform and the debt ceiling, donors are frustrated with the party’s seeming inability to make good on their top campaign promise.

According to the Federal Election Commission, The NRSC is trailing the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in terms of cash on hand, with the organizations currently holding $16.2 million and $17.2 million respectively.

Top Republican lawmakers said they are awaiting the Congressional Budget Office’s scored on two amendments they hope will help them break the health-care reform impasse.

The House passed their Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation in June.

The NRSC has not responded to request for comment.

