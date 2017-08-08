Jeb Bush Says Trump’s Presidency Has Been ‘Exhausting’

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling his first six months in the White House “exhausting.”

Bush was asked to grade Trump’s first 200 days as president, and he did not hold back in an interview with Univision News.

“It’s exhausting. I mean it’s an incomplete grade in the sense that not much has been done,” Bush said. “But it feels like the whole world has been turned upside down. He’s created controversy where there is no need for it. He should lead. All of this tweeting and the pushing down people to make himself look better is not helping.”

Bush added that major world events are coming into the spotlight, but Trump has not yet dealt with any of them.

“In the world, he has not dealt with a major crisis yet, but there are three or four brewing,” Bush said. “I hope and pray for him and his family and I pray for my country and I hope that he assumes the mantle of leadership that he has not yet done.” (RELATED: Jeb Bush: Under Trump, America Will ‘Continue To Stagger Instead Of Soar’ [VIDEO])

The former vice president said that losing the presidency to Trump has not drastically changed his daily routine. “I have a loving wife, I have four perfect grand children, I got a family I love and adore, back in business, back in the community.”

“I have a blessed life,” Bush concluded.

