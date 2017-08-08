Sebastian Gorka Schools MSNBC: Radical Islam Is ‘Evil And Has To Be Destroyed’ [VIDEO]

Deputy White House adviser Dr. Sebastian Gorka branded radical Islam “evil” and said it “has to be destroyed,” during a Tuesday interview.

“It’s not about economics, it’s not about being disenfranchised. It’s about people who have an ideology that is evil and has to be destroyed,” Gorka told MSNBC’s “Velshi and Ruhle” Tuesday.

Co-hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle questioned Gorka on Islamic terrorism. Velshi insisted most terrorist attacks on U.S. soil and in Europe are not directly connected to ISIS and are considered “lone wolf lunatics.”

“There is no such thing as a lone wolf, you do know that,” Gorka replied. “That was a phrase invented by the last admin to make Americans stupid. There has never been a serious attack or a serious plot that was unconnected to ISIS or Al Qaeda.”

“This is an international global threat,” Gorka said. “What we have to do now is not only destroy organizations like ISIS, which we are doing, they will be annihilated, but also de-legitimize the ideology so it will become as heinous and as rejected as fascism and nazism are today.”

Ruhle asked Gorka why President Donald Trump hadn’t tweeted about an attack on a Minnesota mosque the way he had tweeted out in the past.

“I’m not going to give social media advice to a man who basically won the election in large part thanks to his understanding of social media and who destroyed the fake news industrial complex,” Gorka said.

“Hold you horses, count to ten and the president will do what seems fit.”

